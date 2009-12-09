£23.33 p/m BlackBerry Bold 9700 700 min ultd texts

The BlackBerry Bold 9700 smartphone has a large, hi-resolution screen that displays over 65,000 colours; creating a vivid viewing experience for all your photos, videos, files and websites.

Access what's important with trackpad navigation based on how laptops are designed. Glide your finger over the trackpad to scroll through menus and icons. A slight press and click lets you select an item to navigate where you want to go.

Enjoy music, videos, photos and documents in great colour and sound. Easily sync data and audio files from your desktop to the BlackBerry Bold 9700, and get up to 35 hours of music playback time.

Enhance the 256 MB of on-board flash memory by easily inserting a microSD card. Create extra room for emails, messages, apps, multimedia files, documents and all the other important things that you want to take with you.

Along with a 3.2 MP camera, the BlackBerry Bold 9700 smartphone features video camera functionality. Record and view videos on the hi-res screen, and share them through email, text messages or social networking sites.

