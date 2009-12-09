£25 p/m Sony Ericsson C905 Black 400 min 500 txt on O2

If your after a top-quality, high-specced camera phone, the C905 is the phone for you. It has loads of great features to help you take amazing photos, and all the latest connectivity options to let you veiw, print, email, upload and share them with you friends. The C905 is the ultimate social networking companion.

This 8MP Cameraphone has a Xenon flash, auto-focus, Face Detection, Smart Contrast control, BestPic technology and more. The C905 has 160MB built-in memory, and is expandible to 8GB with a Memory Stick Micro (M2) memory card.

It supports Fast Internet (3.6Mbps HSDPA), Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g) with DLNA wireless picture sharing technology and Bluetooth (with A2DP wireless stereo audio streaming).

The Sony Ericsson C905 also has a GPS receiver with a-GPS function for fast tracking, which is integrated with Google Maps. You can geo-tag your photos and use the NearMe application to find takeaways, cash points... the really useful stuff.

The Sony Ericsson C905 Cyber-shot is not just a camera phone. It's a social phone. It's a lifestyle phone. And it's your phone for FREE on selected tariffs. Order today.

You will get a Sony Ericsson C905, 400 minutes, 500 texts on O2. The contract is 24-months long and costs only £24.18 per month after a £20 instant cashback.