£25 p/m Sony Ericsson Satio 400 min 300 texts on Orange

Get ready to be seduced by the sexy and curvaceous Sony Ericsson Satio! This jaw dropping smartphone is not only a multimedia powerhouse but packs a gob smacking 12.1 megapixel Cyber-Shot hires camera complete with Xenon flash, 12x Digital Zoom, Auto-Focus, Geo-tagging, Smile Detection, Image Stabilizer, Video Recording... the list goes on!

The Satio's multimedia credentials are just as impressive. Connect to 'Play Now' - Sony's new entertainment downloading service, and within seconds you can be watching episodes from your favourite TV series, listening to tracks from top artists, personalising your phone with hires themes and wallpapers, playing games and using a wealth of great apps.

The phone features a massive 3.5inch touch screen, Symbian OS, Wi-Fi and 7.2 Mbps fast internet connections plus A-GPS and Google Maps support so you'll never get lost, A2DP Bluetooth for media streaming, a media player that supports every file format under the sun, stereo FM radio with RDS and memory card support up to 32GB.

You will get a Satio, 400 minutes, 300 texts on Orange. The contract is 24-months long and costs only £25 per month after no cashback.