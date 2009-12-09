£310 Acer Revo 3610 Nettop PC Dual Core 4GB 500GB Windows 7

The AspireRevo R3610 is a revolution in computer size, shape, design and affordability. This piano black nettop sports a small casing that can either stand alone or snap to your monitor, streamlining your personal space while giving you the home infotainment centre you always wanted.

Whether tucked away in a corner of your desk or nicely concealed on the back of your monitor, the AspireRevo makes the perfect everyday PC for cruising the Internet, doing your daily work, staying connected via instant messaging, and enjoying photos, music, videos and more.

The nettop comes with a dual core Atom processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard disk drive, HDMI, Windows 7 Home Premium, eSATA, WiFi, VGA, GbE, mini PCI Express slot, 6 USB slots, SPDIF and more.

You can get this Acer Revo 3610 from Expansys for £310 excluding delivery.