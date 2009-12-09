£450 Motorola MILESTONE Android 2.0 Smartphone

Zip through the internet with 3G speed, a Flash 10 ready HTML browser and super fast processor. View it all on a huge display with touch gestures, double tap, pinch and zoom and see it all.

The newest Google features let you use your voice or your fingertips to search for what you want. Find anything on the web or on your phone including contacts, applications and more.

Work and personal emails stream into one easy-to-navigate inbox. Respond quickly with the QWERTY or virtual keyboards. Keep your contacts together, check social network status message and download apps from Android Market.

Take stills and videos with the 5MP camera with built-in flash, zoom and auto-focus, and DVD-quality video recorder. Drop, drag and sync your content, then post, share or playback with the optional Multimedia Station.

With built-in GPS and electronic compass you arrive at the right place with MOTONAV spoken turn-by-turn directions. The optional Phone Holder transforms your phone into a hands-free, personal navigation device with satellite location.

You can buy this Motorola Milestone from Expansys for £450 excluding delivery.