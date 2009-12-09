Dell Vostro V13 Sets High Standards For CULV Laptops

The V13 has gone on sale in the UK for as little as £413 and has already attracted some serious attention from technology bloggers and writers, not least because it brings all the good bits from Dell's award winning Adamo laptop without the hefty price.

The base model comes with an Intel Celeron 743 processor running at 1.2GHz, Windows 7 Home Edition by default, 2GB RAM, a 250GB 5400RPM hard disk drive and a six-cell battery. You can upgrade to Windows 7 Professional for £35 only; note that Dell doesn't stock 64-bit edition of Windows 7 for the time being.

Interestingly, in the US and a few selected territories, you can purchase the V13 with Ubuntu rather than Windows 7, saving you around 10 percent on the device's RRP.

Amongst the features that set the V13 apart from the rest of the competition are the nice reinforced Zinc hinges (that should decrease the probability of screen hinges snapping), an smudge-free, all aluminium case with an ultra thin 16.5mm form factor, a gesture controlled touchpad, eSATA, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB ports and a VGA display port (shame there's no HDMI though), a LED HD-ready Anti-glare screen, built-in free fall sensor plus a 1.3-megapixel camera.

Dell won't be shipping the laptop in the UK for the next three weeks so there's no chance that you will get it before Christmas. Another interesting sidenote is that a fully-ladden Vostro V13, complete with three years warranty, a Core 2 Duo processor, 4GB RAM and a 500GB hard disk drive will only cost you £655 + VAT which is not that expensive.

Our Comments

The Vostro V13 just missed the Christmas period and is likely to be one of the most desirable items of the first half of 2010. Dell has already made some subtle changes to its range (like equipping the Vostro 1320 with dedicated video modules and Windows 7 Professional by default.

