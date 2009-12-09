Motorola Droid Named Gadget Of The Year By Time Magazine

Motorola has scored a rare victory against Apple's iPhone by coming first in Time Magazine's gadget of the year award thanks to its promising Droid smartphone that features Google's Android platform.

The iPhone 3GAS only managed to come fourth, behind Barnes and Noble's Nook and the Dyson bladeless Air Multiplier. The US-based magazine is enthusiastic about the chances of the Droid to dislodge the iPhone as the most capable smartphone on the market.

"The Droid is a hefty beast, a metal behemoth without the gloss and finish of the iPhone, but you don't miss it," according to the authors of the comparison. "The Droid's touchscreen is phenomenally sharp and vivid, it has an actual physical (not great, but good enough) keyboard, and best of all, the Droid is on Verizon's best-of-breed 3G network. It's Android's first credible challenge to the iPhone."

Let's hope that the kudos by Time Magazine help Motorola sell more Droid smartphones in the forthcoming weeks over the crucial Christmas period; sources say that around 100,000 smartphones have been sold during the first week compared to more than one million iPhone 3GS over the first 72 hours after launch.

Our Comments

Interestingly there are no other phones in the top 10 and the only computer in the list is the Dell Adamo XPS which was launched this year. The Time Gadget of the year award however doesn't recognise the most successful or popular device, only the ones that have impressed Time readers.

Related Links

Time picks Droid over iPhone for Gadget of the Year

(Blorge)

Time ranks Motorola Droid above Apple iPhone for 2009

(Apple Insider)

DROID beats iPhone 3GS in TIME Top 2009 Gadgets list

(Slashgear)

Time picks Droid over iPhone for Gadget of the Year

(Unbeatable)

Motorola Droid tabbed as #1 Gadget of 2009

(Examiner)