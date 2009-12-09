MSI Debuts "Peculiar" 20-inch Multitouch PC

Taiwanese manufacturer MSI has launched the WindTop AE2020 in the UK, a few weeks after it was launched across the pond; this all in one multi touch computer has a few features that make it quite attractive.

Firstly, it features a 16:9, 20-inch 1600x900 widescreen display that's not only multi-touch but is also surrounded by black leather - like Marmite, you either like it or hate it to bits.

Behind the screen - literally, this All in One computer comes with a 35w dual core Intel Pentium T4300 running at 2.1GHz. It should therefore be significantly faster than a dual core Atom processor though.

The AE2020 also comes with an Nvidia ION graphics processor, the first time we've seen this graphics subsystem bundled with a non-Atom processor. As expected, you should be able to watch full HD video, play a few games and thanks to the HDMI port, experience the whole thing on a bigger screen.

The rest of the configuration is pretty mundane; a webcam, a slot loading DVD writer, 3GB RAM, six USB ports, a card reader, a 320GB hard disk drive, eSATA, Wireless-N connectivity, a pair of speakers and a suggested retail price of £599 with widespread availability very soon.

Our Comments

The AE2020 will be facing some tough competition out there. That said its unique configuration - 20-inch, dual core processor, Nvidia ION - combined with a smart pricing means that it is very likely to be a hit this winter amongst those looking for a convenient and compact computing solution.

