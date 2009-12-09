Myspace Opens Data Gates, Releases Real Time Stream API

Following in Twitter’s footsteps, MySpace, the News Corp owned social networking website, has joined forces with Google and OneRiot to provide the site’s content for real-time search results.

For this purpose, MySpace has rolled out a brand new API suite which will allow third-party developers to make the website content like status updates, music streams, video and other content available in Google and OneRiot search results via apps developed by them.

Interestingly, the API suite will also allow the developers to make MySpace status and mood updates available for public viewing. The API will also facilitate the searching of MySpace profiles publicly, something that some might consider as a breach of privacy.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, the MySpace developer team wrote mentioned in a blog post "As we look towards the future, our goal is to provide developer parity with our site; if you can do something on MySpace, you should be able to take advantage of it in your app in some meaningful way."

With the intention of luring developers into creating apps based on its content, MySpace has now joined the likes of Twitter, which has encouraged third-party app development ever since it was launched in 2006.

Our Comments

Real Time Search is going to be great in 2010 with the announcement of Google yesterday about the RTS feature it is including in its search engine results pages. As for Myspace, one can just hope that it succeeds in becoming innovative again - especially when faced with the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

