Orange Debuts Own brand App Shop

With an idea of tapping into the lucrative mobile applications market, telecommunications major Orange, has rolled-out its very own application store, christened as Orange App Shop for its users in UK and France.

The store is said to have more than 5000 apps, wallpapers, ringtones and games in its catalogue. The announcement of its new app store was made by the company in Paris at the Le Web 2009.

The France-based company has also promised to dish out services of the store to Spain, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Slovakia, Belgium, Austria, Moldova and Portugal by next year.

The company, which has a customer base all over Europe, will initially offer the app store service “over the air” to its customers in Britain and France.

However, soon-to-be launched handsets (at least on Orange's network) such as Nokia 6700 and Sony Ericsson W995 will have direct access to the store from January 2010.

Orange has also indicated that mobile phones from other manufacturers like LG, Samsung and Motorola will be made compatible with the service in the coming months. Interestingly, the store will come built-in on the home screens of the new phones allowing a one-click access to the store.

The Orange App Shop will also include Orange Maps, Orange TV and Orange Games and the content from the shop can be purchased under one Orange mobile bill so that the customers won’t need top give their credit card details every single time.

Our Comments

So after Vodafone and O2, Orange joins the ranks of mobile phone networks that now have their own app shop; as if there were not enough app marketplaces or stores already on the market. To make things even worse, phone manufacturers like Samsung are also planning to offer similar solutions.

Related Links

Orange sticks it to Ovi with on-device app store

(The Register)

Multi-platform Orange App Store launches

( Pocket-lint)

Orange joins the app store party

(Hexus)

Orange launches mobile app shop

(IT Pro)