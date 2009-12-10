£25 T-mobile Vairy Touch White Touchscreen Smartphone

The T-Mobile Vairy Touch is an easy-to-use, superb value touchscreen mobile with a stylus pen for creating text messages.

You can snap away with the 1.3 megapixel camera, save your photos on the 64MB internal memory card and send them to your friends via Bluetooth.

Alternatively you can use the external memory slot which supports Micro SD cards up to 4GB.

With the T-Mobile Vairy Touch you can play all your favourite tracks on the MP3 player and listen to your favourite FM radio station.

This pocket sized touch screen is also packed with other features such as dual band, GPRS and internet access.

Get this phone from Very.co.uk for a mere £24, a 50 percent discount.