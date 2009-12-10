£305.10 HP MediaSmart Server EX490 (1 TB, Intel Celeron 2.2 GHz, 2GB DDR2 DRAM) with free gift

Store, centralise and share your digital content and memories with the HP MediaSmart Server. It also includes remote access, automatic back up and immense storage expandability, to keep your digital life organised and secure now and in the future.

Back up multiple computers automatically and protect your memories. Access your files remotely, and share your photos and videos with friends and family. Get of this in a sleek, stylish package that looks great in any home. Whatever your digital needs, the HP MediaSmart Server delivers.

The HP MediaSmart Server is powered by an Intel Celeron 2.2 GHz processor, backed up with 2GB of DDR2 RAM. It comes with an impressive 1TB of internal storage, but the total storage capability of this multimedia server is only limited by the ample number of ports on board.

With four USB ports and an eSATA port you can plug in multiple external drives. Plus, the server contains four hard drive bays for easy expansion. It is simple to add additional hard disk drives for more storage, with no tools required.

Share music, files, photos, movies and applications remotely through a secure web connection. The HP MediaSmart Server’s dedicated Photo Web Share software allows you to create and share photo albums securely with friends and family, and publish quickly and easily to popular websites.

Or you can stream your digital content directly to PCs on your home network or to your home entertainment centre. The HP MediaSmart Server eliminates frustration by converting your videos into a format you can enjoy at home and on the go, on a wide range of popular devices like gaming consoles.

You can buy this Mediaserver from HP for only £305.10. Don’t forget to apply XMAS09 to your shopping basket to claim your additional 10% off! Get a free M&S hamper worth £50 as well.