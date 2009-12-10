£34.67 Buffalo WHR-G300N/U AirStation Nfiniti Wireless Router

The ideal Internet and network solution for the home and small office environment. Perfect for streaming HD movies, music, and e-mailing from multiple PCs simultaneously.

With speeds of up to 300Mbps, the Buffalo Nfiniti Wireless Router and Access Point upgrades an existing wireless connection and provides greater coverage than Wireless-G.

Upgrades home wireless connection to wireless-N, Ideal for streaming films, music and e-mailing from several PCs simultaneously, Connects to 4 wired devices.

Features: Flow control, firewall protection, NAT support, auto-uplink (auto MDI/MDI-X), Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), MAC address filtering, Airstation OneTouch Secure System (AOSS), MIMO technology, wall mountable, Quality of Service (QoS).

You can buy this Buffalo AirStation Nfiniti WHR-G300N/U from Amazon for only £34.67 including delivery.