£36.78 XFX ATI Radeon HD 4650 XXX 512MB

With all the latest features, the ATI Radeon HD 4000 series graphics cards delivers the performance you need to take your high-definition experience to the next level at home, work and play.

Watch Blu-ray movies and HD content play with incredible visual fidelity, enjoy unprecedented levels of graphics realism and play the latest games with support for Microsoft DirectX 10.1. Do it all with break-through efficiency that doesnt compromise performance.

If you are seeking stable 2D and advanced 3D graphics performance; look no further. The ATI Radeon HD 4650 PCIe x16 graphics card is an excellent choice for your small business or end user engaging in video conferencing or 3D applications.

Improve your everyday business PC experience with faster frame rates and excellent visual quality. The XFX ATI Radeon HD has a 650MHz core speed, a 800MHz memory speed and a 128-bit memory interface.

The ATI Radeon HD 4650 PCIe x16 graphics card provides a full-height PCI Express x16 graphics card. It supports dual display video output through its VGA, HDMI and dual-link DVI-I connectors.