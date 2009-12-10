3View 500GB Freeview HD PVR To Cost £299

The 3View Freeview HD PVR that was announced yesterday will be launched "as soon as possible" and will come with a recommended retail price of £299 complete with cables according to a spokesperson for the company.

We were told that the device is ready and waiting for the Freeview HD broadcasting across the UK to be tweaked. The 3View is a Sky HD size personal video recorder that comes with two Freeview HD tuner and support 1080p Full HD content.

Not only is it compatible with the DLNA/UPnP specification which allows it to seamlessly connect to other networked devices, it is also equiped with a 500GB hard disk drive, a storage capacity which can be supplemented by external hard disk drives thanks to two USB ports.

In related news, Humax launched its first Freeview HD tuner yesterday, the HD-FOX T2 which will cost £170, comes with an updated EPG and can access content wirelessly over the network from other UPnP compatible devices.

Like many other Humax STBs, the FOX-T2 has a USB port in which you can plug an external hard disk drive and it can even upscale standard definition content to full HD without hitch, handy when transitioning from one channel to another.

Our Comments

We're thrilled by the 3View PVR which seems to be upping the ante when it comes to HD broadcast. That said, the Humax Foxsat HDR, a 500GB PVR for Freesat HD is selling for less than £250 at a number of stores and the price is set to fall even further.

