£40 Netgear XEB1004 / 85Mbps Powerline Ethernet Switch Kit / Homeplug

The XEB1004 85 Mbps Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit can turn any electrical outlet into a home network connection by creating four new Ethernet Internet connections per outlet.

Delivers up to 85 Mbps speed to up to four devices on each outlet. For use with both wired and wireless routers and gateways.

No setup required - just plug and play! Connect to desktops, laptops, gaming consoles, NETGEAR Storage Central Turbo (SC101T), Slingbox, DVR, NETGEAR Print Server (PS121) , etc.

Data encryption ensures privacy and security. The XEB1004 supports Windows Vista and is HomePlug 1.0 compatible.

Create 4 new Internet connections on any electrical power outlet. connect up to 4 devices on one outlet, extend your home network using existing powerlines and no setup required--just plug and play!

Connect to game consoles, PCs, DVR, network storage, etc, Turns any electrical power outlet into 4 Ethernet network connections, Delivers fast 85 Mbps speed, for use with both wired and wireless routers and gateways

Simply plug one Powerline Adapter into your router, and a second 4-port Powerline Adapter into as many as four networked devices

Connect a desktop, notebook PC, gaming console, NETGEAR Storage Central Turbo (SC101T), Slingbox, DVR or NETGEAR Print Server (PS121). Data encryption ensures privacy and security, Supports Windows Vista and HomePlug 1.0 compatible.

Buy this Netgear XEB1004 from Play.com for only £40 delivered.