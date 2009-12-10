£400 Acer Aspire 5738G Core 2 Duo 3GB 320GB 15.6-inch VHP

Acer Aspire 5738G the sure ticket to high-def cinematic fun and powerful mobile performance! With the Acer Aspire 5738G, riveting action, realistic audio and rich visuals play like a true theater.

And, complementing the brilliant performance is the dazzling glow of Acer's Gemstone notebook design -- sure to capture attention wherever you go.

Acer Aspire 5738G presents engaging videos and movies on its 15.6" widescreen -- thanks to a true cinematic 16:9 aspect ratio, premium processor, powerful high-def graphics solution, and fast memory.

The 3rd Generation Dolby-optimized surround sound system blasts the liveliest audio, while the device spins high-def music and movie effects with true-to-master precision. Relax and enjoy the view!

This particular model come with a Core 2 Duo T6400 with 3GB RAM and a 320GB hard disk drive. There's a dedicated Geforce G105M with 512MB RAM, a 1536-inch HD compatible screen, four USB ports, a card reader and a HDMI port.

Buy the Acer Aspire 5738G from Simplyacer for only £400.