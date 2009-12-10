£430 Acer Aspire 5738 Core 2 Duo T6400 4GB 500GB DVD 15.6-inch VHP

Get the sure ticket to high-def cinematic fun and powerful mobile performance! With the Aspire 5738, riveting action, realistic audio and rich visuals play like a true theater.

And, complementing the brilliant performance is the dazzling glow of Acer's Gemstone notebook design -- sure to capture attention wherever you go.

The Aspire 5738 presents engaging videos and movies on its 15.6" widescreen -- thanks to a true cinematic 16:9 aspect ratio, premium processor, powerful high-def graphics solution, and DDR3 memory.

The 3rd Generation Dolby-optimized surround sound system blasts the liveliest audio, while the optional Blu-ray Disc drive spins high-def music and movie effects with true-to-master precision. Relax and enjoy the view!

Video chat (selected models only), email and download the latest multimedia anytime, anywhere so you never miss out on any of the fun stuff!

And choose the best option to stay connected: go wireless with Wi-Fi,or go the wired route via Gigabit Ethernet. featuring the Acer Crystal Eye webcam, makes sure you're seen and heard loud and clear, even if you're thousands of miles away from those who count most.

This model comes with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor runnning at 2GHz with 4GB RAM, a 500GB hard disk drive, 3 hours worth of battery life, HDMI and a 15.6-inch HD-raedy screen. It is available from Play for £430 including delivery.