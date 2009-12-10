£50 Epson Stylus SX115 All-in-One Printer with Individual Inks

Take care of all your home printing, scanning and copying with the affordable Epson Stylus SX115. From high-quality documents to lab-quality photos, Epson DURABrite Ultra Ink delivers great results.

It's cost-effective too, because with individual inks you only have to replace the colour used. The Epson Stylus SX115 also includes easy-to-use software which brings out the best in your prints.

You can remove red-eye and enhance images with Epson Easy Photo Print, while the new push-scan button makes it even easier to bring scans of old photos back to life with Epson Easy Photo Fix.

Giving you the ability to print, scan and copy in one compact, multifunctional device, this is a great addition to any home, allowing easy production and archiving of household correspondance and bills, web printing, school tasks, and photos.

What's more, by utilising individual ink cartridges, you can save money by only replacing the colour you have used. The 4 colour ink allows for lab-quality, vibrant photos and the DURABrite Ultra pigment ink system gives you market leading flexibility and quality.

