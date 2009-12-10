£60 Seagate Expansions 1TB External Desktop USB 2.0 Hard Drive

Seagate external desktop drives provide extra storage for your ever growing collection of files. Instantly add space for more files, consolidate all of your files to a single location, or free-up space on your computer’s internal drive for improved performance.

Setup is straight forward, simply plug in the power supply and USB cable and you are ready to go. It is automatically recognized by Windows®, so there is no software to install and nothing to configure. Saving files is easy too, just drag-and-drop.

It’s not just easy to use — it’s fast and energy efficient too. Enjoy fast data transfer speed with USB 2.0 connectivity and 7200 RPM drive performance. Built-in power management ensures energy efficient operation.

Quality and Reliability. Seagate has delivered proven, reliable storage solutions for over 30 years. As of 2008, Seagate has shipped over one billion hard drives. Seagate continues to stand behind its quality by including a 2-year limited warranty.

Grab the Seagate Expansions 1TB External Desktop USB 2.0 Hard Drive for £60 while you can from Amazon.