£749 Panasonic 42'' TX-P42G10 Full HD Plasma TV with freesat HD

The Panasonic G10 Plasma TV uses the VIERA system to create stunning images with enhanced contrast and colour. The Intelligent Frame Creation produces super smooth fast moving images and the V-Audio sound system creates crystal clear .sound with superior bass and exciting 3D sound

FREE 5 Year M&S Guarantee with this product - No forms necessary - Just keep your receipt, FREE Installation & Delivery on this TV, Panasonic Blu-ray Player (T042712) worth £219.

Displays images in Full HD 1080p, the maximum resolution defined for HDTV use, when connected to an HD compatible device. 42 inch plasma screen, 2,073,600 (1,920 x 1,080) pixels.

View your treasured photos on the big screen by simply removing your camera's memory card and sliding it into the SD card slot. Superb colour reproduction with 6,144 equivalent steps of gradation.

Real picture technology which enhances the full HD performance of the display panel to render smooth, crystal-clear motion without compromising on delicate colours with rich gradation.

With 50Hz video signal input, the Intelligent Frame Creation achieves high moving picture resolution even in fast-motion scenes. 24p Playback creates high speed playback of images to recreate the full cinematic experience.

Get this Panasonic Full HD Plasma bundle from Marksandspencer for £749.