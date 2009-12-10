£80 Canon PowerShot A1100 IS Digital Camera Silver (12.1 MP, 4x Optical Zoom) 2.5" LCD

The compact easy-to-use 12.1 Megapixel PowerShot A1100 IS offers intelligent shooting power with a 4x optical zoom . Choose Smart Auto for effortlessly great results across a wide range of shooting conditions or switch to Easy Mode for great shots with even less effort.

Either way a host of intelligent Canon technologies, including optical image stabilization, Face Detection and Motion Detection ensure crisp, clear stunning images every time. What's more you can quickly and easily shoot smooth VGA movies at the touch of a button.

The effortless PowerShot A1100 IS offers two simple shooting modes. Smart Auto mode allows the camera to intelligently select the appropriate settings so you can concentrate on your subject.

Advanced Scene Detection Technology automatically analyses shooting conditions then selects the one that offers the perfect settings from 18 specially defined scenes.

So whether you're photographing flowers, a captivating sunset or friends in the park you can be confident you're getting the perfect image.

In Easy Mode the camera automatically selects all the camera settings deactivating all buttons except those used for shooting - ideal for beginners or children. The 4x zoom allows for a wide range of framing options and lets you get up close and personal with faraway objects.

Camera shake can be an issue with zoom lenses but Canon's market-leading Optical Image Stabilisation makes sure that you can capture steady shots throughout the zoom range.

Grab the Canon PowerShot A1100 IS Digital Camera for £80 while you can from Amazon.