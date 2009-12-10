Apple To Launch 10-inch Tablet PC In Q1 2010 Says Analyst

Technology Analysts are like prophets and when one of them, Yair Reiner from Openheimer, declares that Apple's yet-to-be-launched Tablet PC will be a 10.1-inch model with a suggested retail price of $1000 and will be out by March 2010, it is bound to raise a few eyebrows.

The screen would apparently be made using the LTPS (Low Temperature Poly Silicon) LCD technology but would still be smaller than the 12.1-inch touchscreen tablet PC from Fusion Tablet, the Joojoo.

Worse still, Reiner expects the device to be sold for around $1000, more than twice the price of the product formerly known as the Crunchpad. Apple's Tablet PC could end up being as expensive as a 13.3-inch Macbook.

Reiner also claims that Apple has approached a number of US Book publishers with a "very attractive proposal" in a bid to become a potential rival to Amazon's Kindle; it is likely that it proposed a 70:30 split of revenues to them, the same than on the App Store.

The fact that Apple has taken over the "Tablet Mac" trademark from Axiotron earlier last month means that the Modbook won't be the only one in Planet Mac to have a touchscreen.

Apple's quasi legendary tablet was expected to appear in January 2010 at CES where Steve Jobs is set to delivery a keynote speech. Conde Nast, the publishers of Wired, has also reportedly created an Apple Tablet PC version of the popular lifestyle magazine.

Still, we have been quite skeptical of a giant iPod Touch tablet for a number of reasons and back in January, we published an article entitled "5 Reasons Why a Giant iPod Touch Will Be A Dud".

Our Comments

We still think that Apple's Tablet PC would come at CES next year; anyhow 2010 will be the year of the tablet as content producers find it easier to cut costs and streamline distribution globally using an electronic platform that opens new prospects as well.

