Data theft at T-Mobile under investigation for a year

Reported by The Register, it has become apparent that the recent data theft at T-Mobile wasn’t quite so recent, and has been under investigation for a year. The Information Commissionaires' Office replied to a Freedom of Information Act request, revealing it first learnt of the issue on 16 December 2008.

The case revolves around the allegation that T-Mobile staffers sold customer data to third party cold callers, and is being seen as a campaigning tool by the ICO and Justice Ministry, to help toughen penalties for data theft.

Although T-Mobile wasn’t initially named as the culprit, the media eliminated every other possibility with a quick round of Cluedo-style questioning. Vodafone, was it you with a sales executive in Newbury? No…

