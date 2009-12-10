John Lewis Gets Exclusivity On Gorgeous Dell Adamo XPS Laptop

Ex-Champion Of Direct Sales, Dell, has partnered with posh department store, John Lewis, to push its latest high end laptop, the Adamo XPS, to a rather exclusive audience that's seemingly more likely to buy what they can touch and feel.

The Adamo XPS is a 9.9mm thick laptop that has a unique design which allowed it to claim the title of world's slimmest laptop, must at the chagrin of the former title holder, Apple's Macbook Air.

The ultra portable laptop, which costs a cool £1750, has an Intel Core 2 Duo ULV processor running at 1.4GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, a 13.4-inch HD WLED screen, Bluetooth, a 2-megapixel webcam and much more.

Not surprisingly, Dell has bundled this one with Windows 7 Home (rather than the ultimate version). The Halo laptop, as it is known, is already on sale at John Lewis and comes with a free two year warranty.

Also thrown in the bundle is 90 days broadband and software support. John Lewis has already been selling Dell products for some times already, all of which carry a two year guarantee courtesy of the department store.

Dell has abandoned its sell-direct strategy a few years ago and has started to sell aggressively through major supermarkets and high street stores like Tesco and Dixons with some success.

Our Comments

Why are UK customers paying 60 percent more than their US counterpart we cannot understand? That said the Adamo XPS is a gorgeous piece of technology but we do not expect it to be as popular as the Vostro V13 which has the potential to make the CULV market exciting again.

