Motorola Droid Hit By E-mail Deletion Snafu

Droid, Motorola's latest Android based smartphone, has apparently been affected by a severe bug that deletes messages that are stored in the phone.

The issue came to light after some users of Verizon Wireless have reported it and have also requested the network provider to take steps to fix the problem.

Interestingly, the bug is not only deleting messages but also "attacking" email accounts which are set-up on the smart phone.

Some users have reported that somehow, POP and multiple exchange accounts are disappearing from the phone. At times the phone starts to work again for a week or two at most and then the account is wiped clean again.

Interestingly, iEncyclopedia has reported that the bug doesn't mess up the contacts and calendar entries on the Droid smartphone. Verizon Wireless has acknowledged the issue and it is currently looking in to the matter.

Motorola, the Illinois-based phone company, had launched the internet and multimedia enabled smartphone on November 6th 2009. The phone sold around 250,000 units in its first week of launch.

Apart from being the first phone to ship with Google Maps Navigation software, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel camera and a sliding QWERTY keypad along with 3.7-inch 854 x 480 touchscreen and MicroSDHC support with a 16GB card.

Our Comments

Yikes! Yet another damaging firmware malfunction that could leave a bitter taste in the mouths of the Droid's users. Like for Sony Ericsson some weeks ago, this kind of incident is bound to leave the impression that too many a time, launches have been rushed through.

