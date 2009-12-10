O2 Giving Away Free 20mbps Broadband For Six Months

Broadband provider O2 is partnering with national newspaper Daily Mail to give away six months worth of free O2 home broadband with unlimited downloads, a deal that could save new users up to £132.12.

Valid until the 28th December 2009, the offer is valid on all three O2 broadband packages; at £22.02 per month for non O2 mobile users, the Pro package provides with a 20mbps download speed with no download limit and 500 free web texts per month.

O2 will carry out a free speed check to ensure that the line chosen by the customer is the most appropriate one. Interestingly, O2 Home broadband comes with McAfee security software for up to five computers, a bundle worth around £15 per annum as well as a Wireless-N router.

The Dailymail says that switching to O2 is easy, adding that it only takes two phone calls for the process to take place and pledges to keep any broadband disruptions to a minimum.

Just "give O2 your MAC code, provided by your current supplier, and O2 will begin the process for you". Interested customers have 30 days to try it out and will be helped by the free UK O2 based customer service team if necessary.

They can call 0800 954 1376 and quote "daily mail offer". More here and here.

Since this is an ADSL-based offer, prospective users will still have to pay BT for the line rental and all standard charges including termination fees will still apply. Let's see whether other service providers will come up with similar promotions.