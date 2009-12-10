Packard Bell Recalls Easynote Notebook Batteries

Acer-owned computer manufacturer Packard Bell has recalled some of its EasyNote notebooks on the account of a defective battery cell that carried a potential risk of over-heating and catching fire.

The Netherlands based company has warned that the affected notebooks were sold in Europe between July and December 2007 and included the MX36, MX37, MX51 and MX52 series notebooks.

Packard Bell said in a statement that the defected battery cells in some units may cause an internal short circuit which will lead to over-heating of battery causing it to catch fire.

However, the company assured that there was no risk of electrocution and that no injuries have been reported so far. Interestingly, the company has told the owners of the impacted units to remove the battery pack and run the notebooks via power cord.

It has also announced that the owners of these potentially defected notebooks can visit the company’s website at www.packardbell.com or call a hotline service at 0871 467 0008 to find out if their notebook is affected or not.

Acer, which acquired Packard Bell in 2008, had recently recalled some of its Aspire notebooks has they contained a defective microphone wire which was over-heating the system, causing it to shut down.

Our Comments

Better be safe than sorry, isn't it. Things do go wrong and it is a good thing that European laws exist to protect customers and encourage manufacturers to take proactive action to replace defective parts as quickly as possible.

