Save Up To £398 On Tesco's Unlimited iPhone Package

At £1440 over a period of two years, Tesco's unlimited package is significantly cheaper than the only other alternative on the market - the Orange unlimited iPhone package - but this price can still be brought down substantially by combining two separate Tesco offers.

Get the Tesco Mobile iPhone on pay as you go and bundle it with the company's own unlimited calls and texts SIM Only tariff which offers £500 worth of flexible credit enough for 2000 minutes and 1000 texts.

Over a period of 24 months, you'd be paying only £1042, almost £400 less than Tesco's current unlimited package for the 8GB 3G model, although you would get free Web and WiFi for only 12 months rather than the whole two years.

But then, with the savings, you should be able to buy another brand new iPhone with unlimited Web and WiFi after one year. Users will stand to save less if they choose to go for the iPhone 3GS instead.

It would be interesting to see whether Tesco will introduce an unlimited calls and texts pay monthly tariff that will combine the best of both worlds.

£30 per month on 12 months with a £222 initial pricing for a total price of £582 for the first year, not bad given that you receive £6000 worth of credit over that period.

Our Comments

Tesco has the possibility of selling tens of thousands of iPhones within the first few days simply because it employs so many staff members who will be exercising their staff discounts to grab the Apple smartphone - for themselves or for family members.

