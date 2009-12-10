UK Operator out-of-bundle charges

Unlike dazzling customers with the latest handsets, winning them (back) by critiquing the opposition won't set pulses racing, but it can be revealing and it works. This article discusses some basic UK operator facts that are often overlooked by customers and sales agents alike.

What do you mean, I used up all my minutes?

Just about every customer will occasionally use up all their allowance and run up the bill. Higher costs await those who focus solely on getting the cheapest plan or the most desirable phone. Being blinkered about monthly charges can result in underestimating use, sometimes critically. When buying or at renewal time, devices and ever greater bundled allowances are the glamorous attraction and out-of-bundle rates for basic call types are often overlooked.

So, what do I pay when my allowances run out?

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com