Average American Citizen Consumes 34GB Worth Of Data

A study done by researchers at University of California, San Diego in North America has revealed that an average American consumes a staggering 34GB of data and 100,000 words of information per day.

The study also found that in 2008, Americans had "eaten up" 3.6 zettabytes of data. A zettabyte is equal to a million million gigabytes (or one billion terabytes).

The report also indicated that between 1980 and 2008, the average number of bytes used up by Americans has increased by 350 percent with the average annual growth rate coming out to be 5.4 percent.

Most of the data consumed by the Americans came from TV and the World Wide Web, but areas of research also included "going to the movies", listening to the radio, talking on the mobile phone, playing video games and reading the newspaper (ed : arguably online).

Interestingly, it was revealed in the University research that 41 percent of average American’s day was spent watching television. Internet counted for 16 percent of daily supply of information.

Taking into account the meteoric increase in the popularity of gaming consoles, an average American consumed around 18.5 GB of gaming data which represents 67 percent of their total daily consumption.

Our Comments

Furthermore, it was found that a whopping 79 percent of all the two-way communication between Americans was done over the internet. The report did not say how much of this was actually generated by corporate versus consumer markets. Home data usage must have significantly shot up thanks to Youtube and other video websites.

