Dell To Offer Android Tablet At CES 2010

Austin-based PC builder Dell is set to launch its first Android device for Western market at the forthcoming CES event to be held in Las Vegas in January 2010, a device that will take the form of a tablet.

UK Tech publication Pocket-Lint understands that the new tablet PC from Dell will be a handheld device that's smaller than a netbook but bigger than a touchscreen smartphone.

Some have been quick to point out that this might be the rumoured 5-inch Streak tablet that will be released in a few weeks; the device is expected to have a 5-megapixel camera, full multi touch functionality and 3G plus WiFi access.

However expect Dell to face some serious competition with the JooJoo (formerly known as Crunchpad), the Archos Internet Tablet and a slew of other ARM-based, Android-powered tablets that are bound to launch next year.

Dell currently sells another range of altogether different tablet PC, the Latitude XT2, a professional looking multi-touch laptop that turns into a tablet device within seconds and costs around £600.

The computer giant replied to a formal request for comment with the equally standard "We have not made any product announcements and do not comment on speculation, rumour, or unannounced products"; at least we tried.

Our Comments

Interesting to see that Dell is actually openly thinking of launching such a device, a few weeks after showing that it is looking to compete in the PDA/smartphone market again with the launch of the Dell oPhone in emerging markets. The winners of this strategy, at least for now are ARM and Android.

