‘Dial Hard’ Orange gold spot

Orange’s latest gold spot cinema advert features Danny Glover and skits 1988 movie, Die Hard. The 24th fictitious outing from the Orange Film Studio showcases the usual finesse of Mr Dresden and side-kick Elliot.

The award winning series has been running since 2002 and has featured many heavy-hitters including Sigourney Weaver, Spike Lee and Angelica Huston. My favourite involved a certain Dark Lord of the Sith.

As virtually the last thing UK cinema goers will see before every film, the campaign has achieved incredible success in raising brand awareness and by becoming a traditional part of the movie experience.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com