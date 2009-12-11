Gary McKinnon To Try Yet Another Appeal Against His Extradition

Scotland-born hacker, Gary McKinnon, who is accused of breaking into the US military & the NASA computer networks, is set to appeal against his extradition to the US in the High Court.

His decision comes in light of Home Secretary Alan Johnson recent assertion that he could not stop the extradition of McKinnon on medical grounds.

The fresh appeal also contains an updated medical report of the hacker, who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, and two reports pertaining to the ability of US prisons to comply with his medical needs.

The legal papers have already been submitted to the High Court, said his solicitor Karen Todner. Earlier, the hacker’s mother had told BBC that her son will surely commit suicide if he is taken to US for a trial.

Now, Karen Todner has said that fresh evidence from psychiatrists, which has been submitted to the court, supports McKinnon’s claim that his extradition to US will violate European Convention of Human Rights.

The two psychiatrists, one from US and one from England, have extensive experience in prison psychology.

Todner also added that McKinnon’s extradition will breach his right to life, not to be subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment and his right to private and family life, contrary to articles 2, 3 and 8 of the human rights charter.

Our Comments

Let's hope that the McKinnon family can get a nice Christmas gift. If Gary McKinnon ever attempts to commit selfharm, members of the UK government may yet have another dead body and a mourning family on their hands.

Related Links

McKinnon lawyers file last gasp extradition appeal

(The Register)

Gary McKinnon: 11th hour medical report claims US prison would kill him

(Telegraph)

Hacker Gary McKinnon's lawyers have filed a judicial appeal to avoid extradition.

(IT Pro)

Lawyers appeal accused U.K. hacker's extraditiond

(CTV News)