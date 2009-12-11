INQ Chat 3G Smartphone Available For Sale From 3 Networks

INQ Mobile has formally launched its INQ Chat 3G mobile as the Hutchinson Whampoa owned company looks set to diversify its customer based, made up of only one mobile operator, 3 networks.

Available for £100 on PAYG (anf from £15 per month), the Chat 3G has a Blackberry-esque form factor with a full QWERTY keyboard, a large screen and keyboard keys that remind us of the E71.

The phone was announced for sale early August and was quickly named the Twitter mobile phone due to the fact that it had a nice looking keyboard and built-in Twitter client.

The Chat 3G also comes with native Facebook and Skype capabilities as well as iTunes syncing and the possibility to use it as a HSDPA modem - without the need to pay for optional tethering. The INQ Chat 3G has a 3.2-megapixel camera with autofocus, a 2.4-inch QVGA display, GPS and push Gmail.

Jeff Taylor, co-founder and marketing director at INQ Mobile said "The launch of the INQ Chat 3G illustrates our determination to meet the needs of younger customers. They're after phones that are fast, capable, great-looking and priced sensibly."

Our Comments

Interestingly, the application that makes INQ Chat 3G compatible with the iTunes is called Double Twist and has been developed by Jon Lech Johansen, to whom millions are indebted as DVD Jon, the guy who cracked the digital rights management solution protecting DVDs worldwide.

