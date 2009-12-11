Microsoft Buys Health IT Specialist Sentillion

Microsoft has also rolled out plans to combine Sentillion’s context and single sign-on technologies with its Amalga UIS real-time data integration solution which will aim at giving doctors real-time access to a patient’s information and other vital data.

Ever since, US President Barak Obama has made digitisation of citizens’ healthcare data mandatory from 2014, Microsoft has been increasing its investment in healthcare IT segment.

Microsoft has announced that an agreement has been reached regarding the company's acquisition bid for Sentillion Inc, a company which develops software tools for the healthcare industry.

Sentillion Inc. manufactures identity and access management systems for hospitals and its portfolio included products like Vergence single sign-on tool, proVision automatic provisioning system, and Tap & Go authentication system.

The firm caters for organisations like University of Pennsylvania Health System, the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs, Kettering Health Network, and Texas Children's Hospital.

The acquisition will empower Microsoft’s presence in the emerging market of healthcare IT systems; no financial details have been disclosed.

Peter Neupert, VP for Microsoft's Health Solutions Group said that both the companies share a vision of an inter-linked healthcare system which will allow free and rapid flow of information along with effortless access to a hospital’s healthcare application.

Our Comments

Will Microsoft use this acquisition to boost up its offerings against Google Health? The reform of the US health care service will provide tens of billions of dollars worth of potential revenue for companies in the sector. Dell's recent acquisition of Perot proves that point as well.

