Nokia To Overhaul Ovi In 2010

Nokia, the Finland based mobile giant, has announced that the company’s very own application store, Ovi is up for a major facelift in spring 2010 which will make it faster, more reliable and easy to use.

The current Ovi store, which was launched in May 2009, allows Nokia customers to download mobile games, applications, videos, images, and ring tones compatible with their mobile phones.

Some of the content on the Ovi store is free to download while the rest can be purchased using credit cards. However, the company has claimed that the current version of the store is just a ‘stopgap’ to bring together Nokia’s download services like MOSH and WidSets.

Nokia's VP of product and media, George Linardos, has told Mobile Entertainment that the company has been working on a next generation version of Ovi store in the background all along.

With the next-gen Ovi store, Nokia will look to compete with Apple’s app store and it will be interesting to see how consumers react to the new app store from Nokia as currently the Nokia Ovi store is looking at a million app downloads per day which is growing by 100 percent every month.

OVI is still not on par with Apple's App store, arguably the most successful application management on the market and by far the most popular. Nokia need to do significantly more if it wants to provide Apple (and customers worldwide) with a potent alternative.

