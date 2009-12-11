Nokia Releases 5235 Comes With Music Without XpressMusic branding

Nokia has released the 5235 Comes With Music smartphone, which appears to be a cut down version of the popular 5800 Xpressmusic smartphone, and will offer unlimited access to Nokia's online Music store.

The phone is expected to be available SIM Free for as little as 145 Euros before taxes or around £140 when it goes on launch. The device has a 3.2-inch touchscreen (640x360 resistive display), a 2-megapixel camera and can stay on standby for 18 days, offering up to 33 hours worth of music playback.

The previous entry level Comes With Music phone, the Nokia 5310, doesn't appear to be on sale. It was previously available for around £100 at Carphone Warehouse but the fact that it was rather antiquated has made it crucial for Nokia to come up with a credible alternative.

The 5235, which is a slightly rejuvenated four-month old 5230, also supports up to 16GB onboard storage through an optional microSD card, the whole OVI suite and a 3.5-mm audio output; it is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2010.

There's no WiFi unfortunately and you will need to stick with the existing HSDPA connection to surf the web and get access to the tracks.

Our Comments

The 5530 costs under £100 and comes with 4GB internal memory, WiFi and support for up to 32GB additional memory. It has a better camera but unfortunately, Nokia has decided for some reason not to put the Comes With Music scheme on it, which really is a shame.

