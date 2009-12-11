O2, Orange, Tesco Mobile & Others : All UK iPhone Monthly Tariffs On One Page

Tesco's decision to sell the iPhone in the United Kingdom must have really miffed the traditional mobile phone operators, possibly excluding O2 which will provide support and the back end for the MVNO.

We have compiled the monthly tariffs of the three existing iPhone retailers and we've also included the expected tariffs of the four other mobile phone networks, Virgin Mobile, Three, Vodafone and T-Mobile.

The two assumptions we are holding are (a) the price of their PAYG iPhone will remain the same as the rest of the competition (b) that the iPhone is indeed released on their networks.

We've also included a "special" tariff variable which is made up of SIM Only deals and PAYG iPhones to calculate total cost of ownership. The addition of these tariffs brings up some pretty interesting results.

The Tesco iPhone deal is still the cheapest monthly contract around with £462 with 250 minutes, 100 texts and a 12-month contract for an 8GB iPhone 3G.

Interestingly, the second current least expensive iPhone "contract" TCO-wise can be obtained by combining O2's new iPhone SIM Only offer with a PAYG iPhone. At £583, it is 25 percent more expensive than the Tesco one but comes with 1200 minutes and 600 texts.

An hypothetical line up of such combinations from Three, Virgin Mobile, Vodafone and T-Mobile show that all four mobile phone networks could have some pretty decent deals lined up if and when they launch the iPhone.

Click here to get a bigger version of the table below.