Red Hat Gives SPICE Code To Open Source Community

Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of free and open-source software, has announced that it has released its SPICE (Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environment) protocol for the open-source community in an attempt to collaborate with its partners to attain new levels in desktop virtualisation.

SPICE protocol, which has been a core part of Red Hat’s Enterprise Virtualization for Desktops product ever since it was acquired in the September 2008 take over of Qumranet, is designed for desktops which use remote servers for processing data and enhances user experience when running bandwidth intensive applications like video or voice over IP.

In a statement made via press release on its website, Red Hat’s Brian Stevens, CTO and vice president, Engineering at Red Hat said that "By open sourcing this technology, we are allowing our industry partners and the community to contribute to the future of virtualization with us."

SPICE is a one-of-a-kind protocol which is designed for optimising performance by adapting automatically to the graphics and communications environment in which its is operating.

Red Hat incidentally had entered the virtualisation management domain with the Enterprise Virtualisation Manager for Servers which was targeted specifically toward IT shops which were looking to virtualise servers based on kernel virtual machine hypervisor built into Linux.

Our Comments

Red Hat did the right thing open sourcing SPICE and open sourcing this protocol will give vendors the opportunity to enhance the software according to their own application’s requirement.

