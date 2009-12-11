WiGig Alliance Touts Wireless Gigabit Specifications For 2010

WiGig Alliance, the organisation behind A Wireless Gigabit Ethernet framework, announced on Thursday that the much-awaited first iteration of WiGig is set to be released in the first quarter of the next year.

The alliance, which composed of more than 30 members from various chip industry heavyweights, including Nvidia, AMD, and SK telecom, had already vowed in May to publish the first specs of the upgraded technology within a year.

The specifications would take Wi-Fi connectivity capabilities to next level, as it would enable Wi-Fi connections to function at an incredible speed of 7Gbps, also while including backwards compatibility of the devices incorporating previous versions of Wi-Fi.

Cutting-edge wireless technology based on these new specifications would pave the way for the industry to come up with next-generation devices, and other wireless-enabled products, as well as making grounds for both high performance and low power consumption.

In addition, the new specifications will also encourage the broad usage of highly sophisticated security features and power management capabilities, and will support many interfaces, such as display interfaces of monitors, HDTvs, as well as PC data buses, through protocol adaptation layers.

Dr Ali Sadri, president and chairman of the WiGig Alliance, said: “We’re rapidly paving the way for the introduction of the next generation of high-performance wireless products – PCs, mobile handsets, TVs and displays, Blu-ray disc players, digital cameras and many more.”

Our Comments

So WiGig is expected to take over Wireless-N as Wireless networking looks set to force its way beyond the 1Gbps barrier. One has to wonder where Wireless USB, Wireless HDMI and the other short range wireless technologies currently are. WiGig, it seems, could well be the network technology to rule them all.

