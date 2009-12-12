Motorola Milestone Available Again At Expansys

Expansys has apparently got more than few Motorola Milestone back in stock, almost two days after it reported that had run out of the high end smartphones shortly after it went on sales.

In a statement to Pocket-lint, Roger Butterworth, Expansys' CEO said that "The demand for the Motorola Milestone has been staggering. We received the units at 10am on Thursday, 2.5 hours later we had sold out. A second shipment is already on the way and should be arriving in time for Christmas orders".

This reportedly makes the Milestone the fastest selling gadget on sale at Expansys ever since the site was launched back in 1998. It even outsold the unlocked iPhone at Expansys (although unlike the Milestone, Expansys did not have the exclusivity on it).

More than 1000 preorders were received by the retailer in the seven days preceding the launch of the smartphone. It was so well received by Expansys customers that the retailer had to increase its order request to Motorola twice.

The smartphone's product page currently shows a five working day estimated availability timeframe. Discounts are available for orders of five units or more and Expansys is making this deal even sweeter with an up-to £100 cashback offer when you trade in your old smartphone until the end of the year.

Our Comments

That said, three questions remain; how many of these were bought on the T-Mobile contract, why would Vodafone stop selling a smartphone that appears to be SO successful and when is Expansys' exclusivity ending and which mobile phone network will get it next.

