£329 Dell Inspiron 546 Dual Core 4GB 500GB DVD RW W7 64bit

Everything you want and nothing you don’t. The Inspiron 546 desktop gives you the power to personalize everything. The new Inspiron 546 desktop can be everything you want it be and more.

You can build your Inspiron 546 desktop to fit your needs with a choice of multiple AMD processors and ATI graphics cards,2 as well as other customisable features.

So go ahead and surf the web, download music and photos or watch high definition video with the Inspiron 546 desktop, it can be everything you want it to be and more!

Stand out or blend in. The option is yours with the new Inspiron 546, Dell’s first desktop with a customisable chassis. The Inspiron 546 desktop is optimised to provide the entertainment features you need for a price you want.

Watch your screen come to life with the integrated ATI Radeon HD3200 graphics2 with optional ATI discrete graphics2 that further maximise your viewing experience.

Immerse yourself into a cinematic experience by connecting to a HD monitor or TV with the HDMI port. Plus, watch your favorite Hi-def movies with the optional Blu-ray Disc drive.

See it, love it, save it. Store your favorite music, photos and video using a single or double hard drive with up to 1TB of storage. Quickly transfer your digital photos and music from your digital camera with the optional 19-in-1 media card reader.

This Dell Inspiron 546 comes with an Athlon X2 7550 2.5GHz with 1MB L2 cache, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard disk driev, an ATI radeon HD4530 with 512MB, a DVD writer and Windows 7 Home Premium 64 bit. All for £329 including delivery.