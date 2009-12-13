£399 Dell Inspiron 17 Dual Core 3GB 250GB 173-inch 1600x900 pixels

One look at the Inspiron 17’s 17.3¨ Hi-def widescreen LED display, and you’ll have a hard time finding where the screen ends and reality begins. From the display to the entertainment features, the Inspiron 17 packs desktop performance inside a clean, portable design. Add a touch of your personal style with a choice of seven vibrant colors. Big-screen portability has never been so fun.

Don’t let the screen fool you - the Inspiron 17 is no desktop. So go ahead and enjoy its mobile features, like staying connected even when you’re only moving from room to room. Get wireless connectivity with standard 802.11g and optional Bluetooth wireless options as well as optional 802.11n to utilize all your WiFi capabilities.

Take advantage of a wide range of high-capacity hard drive options with up to 500GB to store your personal files, digital music, photos or video clips. Plus, enjoy a fast access time of up to 5400 RPM. With up to Intel Core 2 Duo options available, your needs are met — even with all that multitasking. And when combined with the optional 9-cell battery coming soon, there’s little need to search for an outlet when you’re on the go.

The Inspiron 17’s rounded edges and clean lines are easy on the eyes. And available with seven vibrant colours to choose from on the outside, and a modern silver palmrest on the inside, it’ll reflect your personal touch.

The Inspiron 17 features a 17.3" widescreen LED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. So you get the big-screen performance of a desktop without compromising your freedom. Add the optional Blu-ray Disc drive and enjoy a portable Hi-def theatre at your fingertips.

This model comes with a Pentium Dual Core T4300 processor running at 2.1GHz with 1MB cache, 3GB RAM, a 250GB hard disk drive, Windows 7 Home Premium 64 Bit, a 17.3-inch 1600x900 TFT display, a 6-cell batter and a DVD writer, all for £399 including delivery.