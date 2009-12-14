£350 HP Pavilion p6110uk Desktop PC AMD Phenom X4 9650 4GB RAM 640GB HDD Radeon HD 4350 Graphics

The deep glossy piano black with a touch of chrome make the HP Pavilion p6100 desktop PC series a stylish addition to any home. Hidden connectors and disc drives add to the sleek styling.

This feature-packed desktop PC features powerful processors, high-capacity hard drives, top software, the latest security features, extensive connectivity options and great quality digital sound.

A SuperMulti DVD burner, a 15-in-1 digital media reader and an optional bay for an HP Pocket Media Drive (not included, sold separately), make digital entertainment easy and fun.

Buy this PC between 26 Jun 2009 and 31 Jan 2010, then visit www.hp.com/go/windows7upgrade to see how you can make the leap to the new Windows 7 operating system! Please note that there may be a charge to cover shipping, handling and other fees. Terms and conditions apply.

The device comes with an AMD Phenom X4 9650 processor, 4GB RAM, a 640GB hard disk drive, ATI Radeon HD4350 video card with 512MB dedicated video, a DVD writer, a card reader and one year warranty. It is on sale at Misco for £350.