8 Things To Know About The Google Nexus One Smartphone

We've compiled all the pieces of data that we could get on Google's Nexus One, otherwise known as the Google Phone. Some of it, it has to be said, is speculation and/or rumours but since photos have emerged, there are more than a few nuggets that can be confirmed outright.

Although it is known as the Nexus One, the device is likely to be renamed by the time it is officially launched - and that shouldn't be long. The name Nexus One refers to a range of replicants from the 1982 Sci-Fi movie, Blade Runner. The domain name Nexus One is owned by a construction company based in the Philipines.

The Nexus One, which is a HTC model, will come without any physical keyboard and is based on the Passion model, which will will debut on Verizon Wireless. Google has reportedly made it clear that it only wants its logos on the phone.

It comes with a tiny rubbery button it seems (ed: could be an optical trackpad); smaller and less classy than the iPhone's glossy "home" button and a clear departure from HTC's pearl trackball that appeared on most of the previous HTC Android phones.

The Google Phone has an oversized camera hole, although the lens itself appears to occupy only a fraction of the surface area. The 5-megapixel model also comes with flash.

The phone will be available in the US on T-Mobile and will be on sale as a SIM-Free, unlocked device, something that Google is apparently keen to push.

Other details include microSD card reader, WiFi, Bluetooth 2.1+ EDR. Since this is a variant of the Passion smartphone, one can expect it to come with a 1GHz Snapdragon processor and a 3.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen tthat can display 800x480 pixels.

Google has yet to confirm whether it will sell the Nexus or not; it is entirely likely that the phone will be offered both SIM-Free (as a developer version of the HTC Passion) and on contracts.

The fact that T-Mobile is listed as a potential partner means that the Deutsche-Telekom mobile phone operator could offer the phone on a hybrid contract (SIM only Solo contract + Mobile phone) similar to Tesco's iPhone offer).

Nexus One will run on Android v2.1; it is not known at this stage what the differences between the current v2.01 and Android v2.1 will be.

