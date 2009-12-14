Acer join the Android Invasion

Androids march continues

Acer is a Taiwanese manufacturer that recently overtook Dell to become the world's second-largest seller of PC’s (behind Hewlett-Packard). CEO Gianfranco Lanci has the stated goal of being one of the top five smartphone suppliers by 2014.

In early 2009 Acer jumped into the mobile market with a phone range running Windows Mobile. 2010 is setting up to be a year of the Androids for it, with the flowing-line Acer Liquid just out in the UK, and up to 6 more to appear across European and Asian markets in the first half of the new year.

The Liquid runs Android 1.6 and is a touchscreen phone powered by a 1GHz Snapdragon processor. It’s been under-clocked (made to run a little slower) to about 800MHz to improve battery life.

I’ve hung back on posting any preview or unboxing clips of the Liquid, because the videos I can find are way too long, or are just shabby – When a good one becomes available, I’ll be sure to post it up.

Acer’s first Android looks to lay a solid foundation, but I’d expect its 2nd and 3rd Android offerings to really begin to differentiate if it wants to claim one of the vaunted top five seats.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com