Amazon To Launch Kindle App For iPhone In UK

iPhone and iPod Touch users will soon be able to get Amazon's Kindle capabilities on their favourite smartphone as the world's biggest etailer has announced that it will be releasing a Kindle app in the UK and in 60 other countries.

The e-reader application will allow Amazon customers to purchase books from the Kindle store (presumably using the iPhone's 3G connection), download and read them as well as changing the font size as well as the number of words displayed on each line.

Users will also be able to preview books before committing to a purchase. For fortunate users that own both the Kindle and the iphone, the free app will sync both items so you can read your books on either device seamlessly.

The release of the Kindle App on Apple's platform means that Amazon might be pre-empting the launch by Apple of its forthcoming tablet early next year, most probably at the CES 2010 in Las Vegas. Interestingly, the application allows colour content to be displayed.

Ian Freed, vice president of Amazon Kindle, commented on the release saying that "The Kindle for iphone App is the perfect companion for customers who own a Kindle or Kindle DX, and a great way for customers around the world to download and read books even if they don't yet have a Kindle".

Our Comments

A Mac version should be available fairly soon as will as Blackberry version. There are no news as to whether Amazon plans to release it for the Android platform or for the Symbian environment. 2010 will surely be the year of the tablet device with Asus, Apple, Barnes and Nobles and many others vying for a burgeoning market.

