Apple Postpones 27-inch iMac Until After Christmas

Apple has delayed the shipment times of its 27-inch iMac by up to two weeks after it was revealed that display issues and malfunctioning screens have apparently plagued the popular models.

The Cupertino-based company however says that it had been encountering extremely high demands which is why it had to delay delivery.

A spokesperson for the company told Cnet that "The new iMac has been a huge hit and we are working hard to fulfill orders as quickly as possible, We apologise for any inconvenience or delay this may cause our customers."

Amongst the other problems that affect the 27-inch iMac according to imac.squeaked.com are flickering displays, cracked glass, noisy screens, drive failures and yellow tinged screens.

It has been said that the ATI Radeon HD4670 might have been the culprit but then the 21.5-inch with the Intel Core 2 Duo 3.06GHz is not afflicted by the same defect. In addition, the Quad Core version comes with a different HD 4850 graphics card.

Other retailers have reportedly stopped shopping the iMacs until Apple manages to solve the problem; a two week delay means that users who purchased the device won't get it until well after Christmas.

Apple UK Store lists the 27-inch screen with Quad Core for £1599 while the dual core version costs only £1349. That said, you can still buy the 24-inch iMac version (albeit refurbished) from Apple with a GT130 model for £1099.

Apple could be in for a bad trip here. We've heard reports that Apple's custom designs might be the cause of the issue. We've also heard that the root of the problem might be caused by the lack of proper cooling on the video card.

