EU To Limit MP3 Devices Volume

The European Commission has unveiled plans to place restrictions on maximum volume levels on contemporary MP3 players.

This comes as its response to a campaign calling for taking measures to check the hearing damages that could be inflicted by listening to the portable music players (PMPs) at high volume.

The Commission is planning to set the maximum volume levels to 80-85 decibels; although users could override this limit to 100 decibels by changing settings of their devices a bit, according to BBC One’s Politics Show.

Studies revealed that some of the modern day’s MP3 players have maximum volume levels to 115-120 decibels, which is equivalent to noise created by a jet taking-off and enough to cause serious hearing impairment if the listener continues to keep the volume knob to maximum for certain period of time.

The Commission is setting up a two-month consultation of various standardised EU agencies to discuss upon the aforesaid proposals from the next month, with the final agreement could be chalked out in the spring.

The BBC quoted an audiology consultant Dr Robin Yeoh as mentioning: “More and more young people are referred to me by their GPs with tinnitus or hearing loss as a direct result to exposure to loud music. It's the sort of damage that in the old days would have come from industrial noise”.

Love it or not, it is a great decision although it might prompt some of us to declare that it is infringing on one's right to self harm. After all, legislators are also deliberately preventing people from harming themselves by inhaling toxic cigarette smoke or consuming fatty, stroke-inducing food. Enough is enough!

